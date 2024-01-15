Colorado’s two offensive coaching vacancies have officially been filled with Pat Shurmur continuing to serve as the offensive coordinator and Brett Bartolone stepping in as the tight ends coach after previously working with the receivers.

Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff held the Buffs’ first team meeting of the year as shown in a recent video published by Reach the People Media. In the video, Pat Shurmur introduced himself as the offensive coordinator. Graduate assistant Andrew Zimmer mentioned Brett Bartolone's new role in his introduction.

"I'm going to be helping out Trevor [Reilly] with special teams and coach Brett [Bartolone] with tight ends."

Last season, Shurmur was appointed to serve as the co-offensive coordinator alongside former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis after the loss to UCLA in Pasadena. Shurmur was a quality control analyst prior to the elevation.

“I been a head coach twice, I’ve been an offensive coordinator numerous times, I’ve been a position coach, I’ve been a GA, I’ve been a player, but in all my years, I’ve never been more excited to start a year than this year,” Shurmur said.

Tim Brewster worked as the tight ends coach last season, but he has since moved and now works as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Charlotte.

With Bartolone’s move from wide receivers to tight ends, Jason Phillips has been named the new receivers coach. Phillips was the wide receivers coach under Sanders during his time at Jackson State. Phillips is joining Sanders’ staff to help develop CU’s deep receiving room for 2024.

“I’m a man of few words, but I’ve been with [Sanders] for a long time and all of you guys understand something about him: he’s a winner,” Phillips said.

“... I think coach [Gary ‘Flea” Harrell] said it perfectly, ‘it’s a mindset.’ You have to establish that mindset early. There’s no better time than right now because we’re all together right now. There’s nothing going to be determined next year without this group right now in the room, so we need to dedicate ourselves to each other. I can't wait to be of service to everybody in this room and we’re going to do things special this year.”

After the departures of Lewis and Brewster, Colorado’s offensive coaching staff is officially set:

Offensive coordinator: Pat Shurmur

Tight ends: Brett Bartolone

Wide receivers: Jason Phillips

Offensive line: Phil Loadholt

Running backs: Gary “Flea” Harrell