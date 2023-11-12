The Colorado women’s basketball team burst onto the scene this college basketball season with its huge upset over No. 1 LSU, then followed it up with a dominant 59-point win over Le Moyne. But they weren’t all going to be that pretty.

The Buffs scrapped and struggled for much of Sunday afternoon against a feisty Oklahoma State squad, but played an excellent fourth quarter to grab a come-from-behind 86-75 victory in front of their home fans.

“Really proud of how we never splintered,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “Things were not necessarily going the way we wanted, but no one went on their own. Everyone stuck together, everyone was just focused on doing what we needed to do to be successful. Different people with really big plays down the stretch. So yeah, very proud of our team today.”

It looked like it was going to be smooth sailing for Payne and company after a first quarter in which Colorado forced 10 turnovers and scored inside at will, giving them a 24-16 lead after one. But the Cowgirls were feisty and battled back to begin quarter two, as the Buffs’ intensity dropped and Oklahoma State began to heat up.

For the next two quarters, the Cowgirls refused to cool down. They knocked down tough shot after tough shot, and the Buffs couldn’t respond on the other end. Colorado got sped up and played out of control, leading to many frantic possessions. On top of that, while Oklahoma State knocked down shot after shot, Colorado went ice cold as its lead slowly slipped into a 3-point deficit with just 10 minutes to play. However, the veteran Buffs were ready to adjust.

“They were putting so much pressure on us defensively from the 3-point line that it was hard,” Payne said. “The biggest adjustment we made was we just went smaller, so that we could maybe guard the three point line with switching a little more effectively.”

In the fourth quarter, the Buffs showed their mettle, both schematically and by executing with extreme precision time and time again. They made a clear adjustment to get the ball inside in a multitude of ways, whether it be by cutting, driving, throwing it in the post or crashing the offensive glass, and it paid off. The Buffs dominated offensively in the fourth quarter, pouring in 30 points on over 70% shooting and getting to the line 11 times.

Defensively, they mixed up different looks and coverages, even sprinkling in a zone at times to throw off the Oklahoma State offense and complete the comeback. In the fourth quarter, the Buffs held the Cowgirls under 50% from the field, didn’t send them to the free-throw line at all, and forced five turnovers.