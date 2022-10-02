What had been a mounting expectation for weeks became a reality Sunday as Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell five games into his third season.

The move came less than 24 hours after a 43-20 loss to Arizona dropped the Buffs to 0-5, a stretch in which they were outscored by a 216-67 margin.

Colorado finds itself in an interesting position. It’s a Power Five program that enjoyed an extended stretch as a national power that occurred in the lifetime of virtually every coach it will consider for this role. Right now, though, things are bleak.

There’s the current team, which ranks in the bottom four out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Despite its location in a naturally beautiful and rapidly growing area of the country, it isn’t the easiest place to recruit. And while there’s a national championship in the past 35 years to point back to, the Buffs have made just two bowl games in the past 14 seasons.

To steal a line from Rick Pitino, Bill McCartney isn’t walking through that door.

So, with Dorrell out, a natural question arises – who’s next?

Predicting the directions in which a coaching search will go can be a fool’s errand – after all, who would have predicted Dorrell being the choice back in 2020? – but we’ll give it a try here. Below are nearly two dozen candidates we think make sense for the Colorado job for one reason or another, divided into tiers.

Before that, though, there’s an all-important caveat – this is who we would prioritize as candidates, not who we believe the school will hire.

