Hours after announcing the firing of football coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, Colorado athletic director Rick George, Chancellor Philip DiStefano and interim head coach Mike Sanford held a news conference on campus.

George talked about the timing of the decision, with the Buffaloes off to an 0-5 start, how Dorrell's buyout will be handled and the ensuing coaching search.

RELATED: Karl Dorrell out after dismal 0-5 start | Recruit reaction to the coaching change | Notes from Colorado's news conference

Watch the full press conference here: