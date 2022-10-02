It was only a matter of time, and that time came Sunday morning as Colorado coach Karl Dorrell was fired on the heels of yet another dismal Buffaloes defeat, athletic director Rick George announced.

Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson was also fired. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will serve as the interim head coach, George announced. Sanford named defensive line coach Gerald Chatman as defensive coordinator/passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Clay Patterson as offensive coordinator.

A news conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT with George, Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Sanford.

Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) lost 43-20 at Arizona on Saturday night in what was actually the Buffs' closest margin of defeat yet. The team has lost its first five games by an average margin of 29.8 points per game.

Dorrell went 8-15 in two and a half season in Boulder.

“I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” George said in a statement. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors.”

“I fully support Rick in making this difficult decision to dismiss Coach Dorrell,” DiStefano said in a statement. “The football team is an important part of the university and I know our students, alumni, and fans have high expectations for a winning product on the field. I thank Coach Dorrell for his dedication to CU Boulder and his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes.”