Colorado adds Oklahoma State CB transfer D.J. McKinney
Colorado's second offseason roster overhaul continued Sunday as the Buffs landed Oklahoma State cornerback transfer D.J. McKinney.
McKinney played 596 snaps as a redshirt freshman this season for the Cowboys.
Per PFF, he allowed 22 receptions on 49 targets to his coverage for 446 yards and 2 touchdowns. He tied for the team lead with 5 pass breakups while totaling 38 tackles.
McKinney, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the 19th transfer addition this offseason for Colorado, which is the second-most in college football behind Louisville's 22. He's the second cornerback the Buffs have added along with Liberty's Preston Hodge.
McKinney was a three-star prospect out of Colleyville, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.
Here's Colorado's full transfer portal haul this offseason:
-- CB D.J. McKinney (Oklahoma State)
-- LB DJ Lundy (Florida State)
– DL Samuel Okunlola (Pittsburgh)
-- OL Phillip Houston (FIU)
– DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)
– DT Anquin Barnes (Alabama)
– QB Walter Taylor (Vanderbilt)
– WR Cordale Russell (TCU)
– DE Quency Wiggins (LSU)
– CB Preston Hodge (Liberty)
– OLB Keaten Wade (Kentucky)
– QB Destin Wade (Kentucky)
– WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)
– TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)
– OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana)
– OL Justin Mayers (UTEP)
– WR Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State)
– OL Tyler Johnson (Houston)
– OL Yakiri Walker (Connecticut)