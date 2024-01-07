Advertisement
Colorado adds Oklahoma State CB transfer D.J. McKinney

Ryan Young • CUSportsReport
Pac-12 Publisher

Colorado's second offseason roster overhaul continued Sunday as the Buffs landed Oklahoma State cornerback transfer D.J. McKinney.

McKinney played 596 snaps as a redshirt freshman this season for the Cowboys.

Per PFF, he allowed 22 receptions on 49 targets to his coverage for 446 yards and 2 touchdowns. He tied for the team lead with 5 pass breakups while totaling 38 tackles.

McKinney, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the 19th transfer addition this offseason for Colorado, which is the second-most in college football behind Louisville's 22. He's the second cornerback the Buffs have added along with Liberty's Preston Hodge.

McKinney was a three-star prospect out of Colleyville, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.

Here's Colorado's full transfer portal haul this offseason:

-- CB D.J. McKinney (Oklahoma State)

-- LB DJ Lundy (Florida State)

– DL Samuel Okunlola (Pittsburgh)

-- OL Phillip Houston (FIU)

– DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)

– DT Anquin Barnes (Alabama)

– QB Walter Taylor (Vanderbilt)

– WR Cordale Russell (TCU)

– DE Quency Wiggins (LSU)

– CB Preston Hodge (Liberty)

– OLB Keaten Wade (Kentucky)

– QB Destin Wade (Kentucky)

– WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)

– TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)

– OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana)

– OL Justin Mayers (UTEP)

– WR Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State)

– OL Tyler Johnson (Houston)

– OL Yakiri Walker (Connecticut)

