Colorado's second offseason roster overhaul continued Sunday as the Buffs landed Oklahoma State cornerback transfer D.J. McKinney.

McKinney played 596 snaps as a redshirt freshman this season for the Cowboys.

Per PFF, he allowed 22 receptions on 49 targets to his coverage for 446 yards and 2 touchdowns. He tied for the team lead with 5 pass breakups while totaling 38 tackles.

McKinney, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the 19th transfer addition this offseason for Colorado, which is the second-most in college football behind Louisville's 22. He's the second cornerback the Buffs have added along with Liberty's Preston Hodge.

McKinney was a three-star prospect out of Colleyville, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.