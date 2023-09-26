Head coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs are back in the gym for Day 1 of preseason practice, but not everyone was present on Monday.

TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin is working out an issue with his back and is going to be out for awhile, according to Boyle, but he hopes to have Lampkin ready before the beginning of the season. KJ Simpson was in the gym, but not working at full capacity while dealing with an ankle tweak. He’ll be back on the floor Tuesday. J’Vonne Hadley is under the weather and should be back Thursday.

Cody Williams had COVID last week as well. Williams was active Monday, but for all the Buffs, missing practice is not ideal. While injuries and ailments are inevitable, Boyle’s bringing his players along so they’ll be ready to hop back in the system.

"A lot of it's practice, but some of its film work," Boyle said. "Some of it's film work on their own with a coach, getting up on the board and understanding what their assignments are what they need to do.