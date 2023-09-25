Both new faces and Buffs veterans officially began the process of preparing for the 2023-24 season Monday. Head coach Tad Boyle met with reporters on the first day of practice to discuss what he sees out of this season's squad and more.

Star guard KJ Simpson, freshman Cody Williams and big man Tristan Da Silva also met with the media on Day 1 of practice to discuss their summers and what they're working on as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Watch Monday's full practice media sessions below: