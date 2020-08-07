CUSportsNation - Buffs named within Top 6 of 300-pound tackle Kamron Scott

Kamron Scott , a 2021 offensive tackle who de-committed from UTSA in early June, has seen his recruitment pick up over the summer, as Colorado is one of many Power Five programs to have offered him since he re-opened his recruitment.

Scott is one of a handful of offensive linemen to recently have picked up offers from Mitch Rodrigue and Colorado. Rodrigue seems to be focusing in on the Lone Star State, as Scott along with Gabe Blair and Ty Buchanan — the three OLs he's offered in the last month, all hail from Texas.

Last season, Scott helped Judson to a 12-2 overall record at the Texas Class 6A level. Scott was part of the offensive line that helped propel Judson to an average of 469.5 yards of offense per game.

The Buffs very well may have received something of an advantage in their pursuit of Scott, as his Judson teammate, QB Mike Chandler, just announced he'd be joining the Buffs as a preferred walk-on this summer.

But if Colorado is to land the 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle, the other schools Scott named in his Top 6 — South Carolina, Ole Miss, UTSA, Houston and SMU — will have to be edged.

When Rodrigue offered Scott, the latter's athleticism was brought up frequently in terms of what Rodrigue likes most about him.

"(Colorado) likes how athletic I am and how good I move for being my size on the offensive line," Scott recently told CUSportsNation. "Nowadays, (coaches) are looking for athletic offensive linemen with the type of speed that the game goes at, so I kind of fit in perfectly in that category.”

As seen by Scott keeping UTSA in his Top 6, the Roadrunners certainly are not out of the race with him. But Colorado is part of a growing entourage of suitors from the P5 level that are swarming in on him; in total, Scott has reeled in 19 offers.