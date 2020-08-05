CUSportsNation - The three most recent OL targets for CU all hail from the Lone Star State

After three-star OG Austin Barry, whom Mitch Rodrigue recruited hard since the middle of the spring, verbally pledged to Arizona State at the end of July, the Buffs have looked to get a fresh set of offensive line targets on the board. The three OL targets most recently offered by Rodrigue all hail from Texas. Below is a look at who Rodrigue has targeted as of late, in the order in which they picked up offers from CU.

Corpus Christi (Calallen) Texas offensive tackle Ty Buchanan

1. Kamron Scott

Kamron Scott is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle from Converse (Judson) Texas. You ,ight recognize Converse High School because of Mike Chandler, a 2021 quarterback whom Karl Dorrell recently offered a walk-on opportunity at Colorado, who is a teammate of Scott's. Scott was formerly committed to the University of Texas San Antonio for about six weeks from mid-April through early June. Rodrigue got Colorado on his radar via an offer issued on July 22. The Buffs are far from the only program to have pursued him since he re-opened his recruitment. In June, he reeled in offers from Southern Methodist an Ole Miss, while shortly before Colorado offered, South Carolina did. Houston and Central Florida also have offered him while Florida State and Baylor have been in contact with him and may be close to doing the same. Thus far on the recruiting trail, Rodrigue has gravitated more towards OLs in the 280-290 range with respect to weight, making Scott easily the heaviest prospect he has issued an offer to.

2. Gabe Blair

Gabe Blair is the only lineman out of this bunch of three that plays guard and Rodrigue offered him on July 31. A 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect from Denton (Guyer) TX, Blair has 15 offers in total, and his other Power Five opportunities besides Colorado both come from the ACC, as Syracuse and Virginia Tech are after hm. The Air Force Academy has offered and in general, he has received a lot of attention from lower-level in-state programs. Blair's position is notable. Colorado currently has a fellow offensive guard (and fellow Texan) committed for the 2021 class in Jackson Anderson. While Rodrigue's attention more so has been at the tackle position in terms of the additional personnel he seeks to bring in this class, Blair's offer indicates that he may not be opposed to bringing in two guard in 2021, as opposed to a guard and a tackle.

Proud to receive an offer to further my academic and football career at Colorado University. Thanks to the coaches and staff for spending your Friday evening with my family via Zoom. Go Buffs! @CUBuffs @k_dorrell @mrodrigue70 @buffs4life2 @CoachWilsonDrew @cdorrell18 pic.twitter.com/lthQdVbKEY — Gabe Blair (@GabeBlair29) August 1, 2020

3. Ty Buchanan

Ty Buchanan hails from Corpus Christi (Calallen) TX and at 6-foot-6, is the tallest of the three OLs to recent bring in offers from Colorado. Buchanan weighs in at just under 290 pounds and also hold the most offers out of this small pool of prospects with 25. Currently, Vanderbilt and Indiana represent Buchanan's only other P5 offer besides Colorado. He is a heavily recruited prospect amongst the military academies and Ivy League programs, as Army, Navy and Air Force have offered him as has Dartmouth and Yale, plus Princeton. Buchanan is the most recent OL prospect to pick up an offer from Rodrigue, as he announced a scholarship opportunity at Colorado on August 4.

I’m blessed to have received an offer from the University Of Colorado!! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/uzOhNfMOr6 — Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) August 5, 2020