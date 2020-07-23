CUSportsNation - Buffs enter the mix for 6-foot-5, 300-pound 2021 OT Kamron Scott

Scott, who was committed to UTSA from April through early June before walking back from his verbal pledge, has since reeled in offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina and effective yesterday, Colorado.

Scott furthermore named Baylor and Florida State, both of whom have yet to offer, as schools recruiting him hard. Central Florida and SMU along with Houston and Hawaii have also offered while in total, his offer sheet is just south of 20.

But Scott unmistakably has seen his stock rise in recent months as high profile programs continue to come knocking at the door, despite not being able to see him in person.Right now, he isn't trying to rush into a new commitment.

“It’s kind of surprising, with (COVID-19) going on but I’m finally seeing that all my hard work is paying off," he said. "I was once committed to UTSA and de-committed from them about two months after I committed. Right now, I’m just letting everything play out day by day to make sure that I make the right decision next time when it comes time to commit somewhere.”

If Scott is looking to take his time, that could bode well for Mitch Rodrigue and Colorado. While the Buffs aren't Scott's first Power Five offer, they do represent his first Pac-12 offer.