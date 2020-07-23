CUSportsNation - Buffs enter the mix for 6-foot-5, 300-pound 2021 OT Kamron Scott

Buffs enter the mix for 6-foot-5, 300-pound 2021 OT Kamron Scott
Kamron Scott, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Converse (Judson) Texas has quietly emerged as an increasingly sought after Power Five target.
Scott, who was committed to UTSA from April through early June before walking back from his verbal pledge, has since reeled in offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina and effective yesterday, Colorado.
Scott furthermore named Baylor and Florida State, both of whom have yet to offer, as schools recruiting him hard. Central Florida and SMU along with Houston and Hawaii have also offered while in total, his offer sheet is just south of 20.
But Scott unmistakably has seen his stock rise in recent months as high profile programs continue to come knocking at the door, despite not being able to see him in person.Right now, he isn't trying to rush into a new commitment.
“It’s kind of surprising, with (COVID-19) going on but I’m finally seeing that all my hard work is paying off," he said. "I was once committed to UTSA and de-committed from them about two months after I committed. Right now, I’m just letting everything play out day by day to make sure that I make the right decision next time when it comes time to commit somewhere.”
If Scott is looking to take his time, that could bode well for Mitch Rodrigue and Colorado. While the Buffs aren't Scott's first Power Five offer, they do represent his first Pac-12 offer.
#AGTG BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO!! @Coach__Call @rshawn7520 @CoachMSauceda @NathanielTPryor @Robertmrigsby @RaulChapa10 pic.twitter.com/jlg47vhVyh— kamron scott (@kamscott65) July 22, 2020
Last season, Scott helped Judson to a 12-2 overall record at the Texas Class 6A level. IN 2019, Judson averaged 469.5 yards of offense per game.
While Scott and Rodrigue are still in the early stages of forging a relationship, Scott's style of play falls right in line with what Rodrigue has made clear he values in prospects: athleticism.
"The key is athleticism," Rodrigue told CUSportsNation in late June. "If you sign athletic guys, more (often) than not, you’ll wind up with a really good offensive lineman."
"(Colorado) likes how athletic I am and how good I move for being my size on the offensive line," Scott said. "Nowadays, (coaches) are looking for athletic offensive linemen with the type of speed that the game goes at, so I kind of fit in perfectly in that category.”
From what Scott had to say, things moved pretty quickly in terms of getting in touch with Rodrigue and eventually picking up an offer from the Buffs.
"Yesterday was the first time (Colorado) had reached out to me," he said. "‘Coach Rod’ hit me up on Twitter and gave me his number. We talked for a few minutes and he wanted to make it official so he went ahead and offered me.”
Scott's offer from CU is just over 24 hours old and while Rodrigue prepares to further develop his pitch and relationship with him, Scott awaits what comes next as Colorado looks to begin courting him.
“We haven’t really dug deep into a conversation and all that, but I’m looking forward to it," he said.