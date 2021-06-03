Buffaloes recruiting Texas corner Joshua Wiggins hard ahead of his OV

Since then, the Buffaloes have stayed on him and currently, Wiggins' official visit to Boulder from June 25-27 remains the only such visit he's penciled in.

Towards the end of February, Demetrice Martin issued a scholarship to Texas (Spring, Klein Oak) defensive back Joshua Wiggins , a three-star Class of 2022 prospect.

Other than the Buffs, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech are among the list of programs after him.

While he doesn't have any other official visits set up, Wiggins said he does plan on taking summer unofficials to LA Tech and Arkansas State before late.

That said, after being recruited virtually by the Buffs since late winter, Wiggins

”I’m very excited to get down there and see campus and all the coaches I’ve been communicating with on the phone," he said. "I’m excited to get down there.”

Martin has been point man with Wiggins since offering him back in February.

Since then, the two have solidified their relationship.

“I’m feeling the love. I talk to (Colorado) every day," Wiggins said. "Everything has been good with ‘coach Meat.’ We have a solid relationship. I talk to him on a daily basis — we have a very good relationship.”

Martin has told Wiggins that explosiveness, speed and physicality are what sticks out about him on film.

On Wiggins' end, Martin has been able to demonstrate his value as a defensive backs coach with many years of coaching under his belt, just the kind of guy that Wiggins would want in a position coach.

“I feel like I’ve built a lot of trust with him and I could really see myself getting coached by him," Wiggins said. "He’s experienced and can help me in a lot of ways. You can tell he knows what he’s talking about and that he has experience.”

Another big selling point for Martin has been presenting himself as a coach that can get recruits developed and ready to become NFL prospects by the time their time as college athletes is done.

For the 6-foot-1, 178-pound Wiggins, listed as the No. 92 overall prospect in the state of Texas for his class, making it to the next level after college is definitely the end game.

“He has a very good personality and you can tell that he really cares about his recruits," Wiggins said. "Everybody that he recruits is someone that he really wants. I can tell that he really wants me and he helps his players get to the next level.”

Now that he's a few virtual visits deep and with the real, in-person visit looming, Wiggins has been able to connect a handful of times on the phone with Karl Dorrell, further strengthening his connections with CU.

“He’s a very good dude, a genuine dude," Wiggins said. "And the same thing with coach Meat — he really cares about his players, too.”