CUSportsNation - Alamo Bowl GameDay Headquarters

Alamo Bowl GameDay Headquarters
At 7:05 p.m. MST tonight, the moment all Colorado fans have been waiting for finally arrives. The Buffaloes are set to face No. 20 Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl, CU's first bowl appearance since 2016.
Below is out official CUSportsNation Gameday Headquarters, will all the relevant information you need heading into tonight's matchup.
Vontae Shenault suspended for the Alamo Bowl, Brady Russell not at 100% health, also won't play
Buffs expect to have starting o-line of Sherman, Kutsch, Pursell, Roddick and Fillip starting together for the first time since season opener
Karl Dorrell gives final personnel update ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Buffs conduct final walk-through practice before gameday
CU to take committee approach at ILB in replacing the injured Nate Landman
𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘆— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 29, 2020
🆚 Texas
🕖 7pm MT
📺 ESPN
📻 850 AM KOA & 94.1 FM
📍 Alamodome pic.twitter.com/2dmtfNMoBG