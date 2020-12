On Tuesday night (7 p.m. MST) Colorado will face No. 20 Texas in the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, when they played in that year's Alamo Bowl, losing to Oklahoma State, 38-8.

Texas is the reigning Alamo Bowl champion, having dispatched Utah last year, 38-10.

The Longhorns are a 9.5-point favorite heading into Tuesday. Catch the game on ESPN.