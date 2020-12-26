CUSportsNation - Buffs to take a committee approach at ILB opposite Akil Jones in Alamo Bowl

The loss of senior inside linebacker Nate Landman in the middle of the Utah game doubtless came as a shot to the abdomen to Colorado.

When the dust settled after CU's 38-21 loss at the hands of the Utes, it was revealed that the Buffs had been deprived of their defensive leader and a major locker room presence to a ruptured Achilles.

As we now know, that injury will sideline Landman for Colorado's first bowl appearance in four years — set to be Landman's first as a Buffalo since his freshman year in 2017 — in Tuesday's Valero Alamo Bowl vs. No. 20 Texas.

While coaches and players alike feel for Landman and are there for him during this difficult time, at the end of the day, there's a football game to win early next week.

Knowing the kind of teammate Landman is, he'd likely be pretty upset with his teammates if he knew his injury was causing them to lose focus ahead of the team's return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

It doesn't appear that that is the case, however, as the Buffs have been strategizing on how to best replace Landman's presence on the field since he went down mid-game against Utah.

As Colorado inches closer towards taking the field in San Antonio vs. Texas, it appears that juniors Jon Van Diest and Quinn Perry plus redshirt freshman Marvin Ham will all be splitting reps aside senior Akil Jones.

"They’re excited — I was just talking to them before practice (Thursday)," Karl Dorrell said. "They have a little skip in their step and they’ve got some energy because they know they’re playing and they know they’re going to play extensively. I'm excited to watch those guys play.”