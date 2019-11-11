A few recent decommits could make for renewed CU targets
In the last 24 hours, there have been two recruits who decommitted from earlier, longstanding verbal pledges. Both players are Class of 2020 recruits who already hold offers from Mel Tucker and Colorado.
1. Jack Yary, 2020 TE: Yary is a three-star recruit and hails from Murrieta, Calif. and is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound TE. He was previously committed to Southern California from late May until his decommitment announcement lat on Sunday evening.
Yary's re-opening of his commitment no doubt comes as a surprise to Trojans faithful, as he would have been a USC legacy player. Yary's father Ron was an offensive lineman for USC from 1965-67 where he was a Unanimous All-American twice and won a National Championship as a senior.
The elder Yary went on to be selected as the first overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft by Minnesota and is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
His son holds an offer from Colorado, which currently has two tight ends in Louis Passarello and Caleb Fauria for the 2020 class, but Yary very well might be a guy with whom the Buffs try to reestablish a line of communication
#TheFuture. pic.twitter.com/UEqCPxZmjl— Jack Yary 🧬 (@YaryJack) November 11, 2019
2. Mason Mangum, 2020 WR: Mangum is a three-star 2020 WR from Austin, TX.
Click the link here for the full rundown of his CU connections but to summarize, his dad briefly played college ball with HCMT at Wisconsin.
On top of that, former Colorado WR Jeff Campbell (1986-89) coached Mason in his youth and he got to know Campbell's son, Blake. Mangum was committed to Arkansas from early April to yesterday, and by all indications appears to be one of the mass exodus of recruits opting out of their Razorbacks commitment in the immediate light of (former) head coach Chad Morris' firing.
Mangum's got the connections, and Colorado was an early offer for him. Illinois and Tulane have offered, as well, and when I last talked to Mason, he said Vandy and SMU were also talking to him a lot.
Darrin Chiaverini is the primary recruiter on him, wouldn't be surprised if he starts working to get Mason out for a visit.
I’m so grateful for Coach Morris, Coach Stepp, Coach Smith and the entire staff at Arkansas for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Razorback. This is tough to do... in light of today’s news I have decided I will be reopening my recruitment. WPS— Mason Mangum ¹¹ (@MasonMangum) November 11, 2019