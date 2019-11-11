In the last 24 hours, there have been two recruits who decommitted from earlier, longstanding verbal pledges. Both players are Class of 2020 recruits who already hold offers from Mel Tucker and Colorado.

1. Jack Yary, 2020 TE: Yary is a three-star recruit and hails from Murrieta, Calif. and is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound TE. He was previously committed to Southern California from late May until his decommitment announcement lat on Sunday evening.

Yary's re-opening of his commitment no doubt comes as a surprise to Trojans faithful, as he would have been a USC legacy player. Yary's father Ron was an offensive lineman for USC from 1965-67 where he was a Unanimous All-American twice and won a National Championship as a senior.

The elder Yary went on to be selected as the first overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft by Minnesota and is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His son holds an offer from Colorado, which currently has two tight ends in Louis Passarello and Caleb Fauria for the 2020 class, but Yary very well might be a guy with whom the Buffs try to reestablish a line of communication