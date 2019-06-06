News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 15:10:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star WR Mason Mangum has family ties to Mel Tucker

Prclm4frpg6y8fckityg
Arkansas commit and recipient of an offer from CU, Mason Mangum
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in agricultural business management in 1995. While there, he played defensive back for the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}