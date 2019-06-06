Three-star WR Mason Mangum has family ties to Mel Tucker
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in agricultural business management in 1995. While there, he played defensive back for the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news