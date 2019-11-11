2020 OLB Toren Pittman becomes CU's latest 2020 commitment
After conducting a successful official visit to Colorado over the weekend, Toren Pittman, a 2020 OLB listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, has committed to Colorado.
Pittman was one of four 2020 recruits on campus this weekend for an OV, the other three being DT Jordan Berry, DE Jason Harris and RB Ashaad Clayton.
The Buffs have had their eyes on Pittman for some time, as he was offered by Mel Tucker in early January, just around a month after the latter was hired as head coach at Colorado.
Since then, Colorado has monitored him closely. The Frisco, TX. native was pursued closely by Baylor, as well, while he also received offers from Arkansas State, Nevada, Tulsa and UTSA.
In the end, Pittman chose Colorado soon after he wrapped up his OV.
Blessed to receive my second offer from the University of Colorado @LSHS_FBRecruits @CoachJRayburn @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/mRKKEQ4eew— Toren Pittman (@TorenPittman) January 23, 2019
Pittman, from his film below, has great physical tools and tackle-making abilities. Where he could benefit from some collegiate fine tuning is in the pass coverage department.
Ultimately, with his frame and skill set, Pittman looks strikingly like a player who could do a lot of the same things as current Buffalo Davion Taylor.
SKO BUFFS!!!!!▪️🔸▪️ pic.twitter.com/xJjGhJ05On— Toren Pittman (@TorenPittman) November 11, 2019