After conducting a successful official visit to Colorado over the weekend, Toren Pittman, a 2020 OLB listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, has committed to Colorado. Pittman was one of four 2020 recruits on campus this weekend for an OV, the other three being DT Jordan Berry, DE Jason Harris and RB Ashaad Clayton.

Colorado commit Toren Pittman (Toren Pittman / Twitter)

The Buffs have had their eyes on Pittman for some time, as he was offered by Mel Tucker in early January, just around a month after the latter was hired as head coach at Colorado. Since then, Colorado has monitored him closely. The Frisco, TX. native was pursued closely by Baylor, as well, while he also received offers from Arkansas State, Nevada, Tulsa and UTSA. In the end, Pittman chose Colorado soon after he wrapped up his OV.