CUSportsNation.com

1. Cal's defense is one of the best in the conference

The Bears allow just 21.1 points per game and 318.6 yards per game, both are good for No. 3 in the conference, behind just Utah and Washington. The Bears have picked off a Pac-12 best 14 passes and have scored three defensive touchdowns, which is tied for best in the conference. Cal allows just 183.8 passing yards per game, which is again, best in the conference. The Bears haven't allowed over 20 points since October 6 when Arizona beat them in Tucson.

2. Cal's offense on the other hand, is not very good

While the Cal defense has been impressive, the offense hasn't been very good this season. Cal has scored over 20 points just twice in Pac-12 play. They average 22.7 points per game on the season, 363.9 yards per game, and have thrown just 13 passing touchdowns -- all worst in the conference. Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari is Cal's highest graded offensive player at 78.0, and quarterback Chase Garbers has a respectable grade at 74.4, but after those two, no one on the team has better than a 71.0 grade. Nothing really impressive at all.

3. Colorado needs to pressure up the middle

Cal starting center Addison Ooms has given up 17 pressures this season, which is most on the team. It seems that if Colorado can draw up some blitzes to put Ooms in important decision making situations, then the Buffs can get to Garbers. Ooms has a season pass blocking grade of 52.0, which is by far the lowest of the Cal offensive linemen.

4. Chase Garbers has his favorite spot to throw downfield

In the chart below, you can see Cal QB Chase Garbers' passing chart with stats and offensive grade for each part of the field. Garbers has only thrown for 1,100 yards this season as the Bears had a bit of a quarterback carousel before they settled on Garbers. Outside the numbers on the left side of the field, throwing 20+ yards, Garbers has thrown for 155 yards and three touchdowns with a strong grade of 93.0.

5. LB Evan Weaver is a force