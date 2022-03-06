Wyatt Milkovic eyeing April visit to Colorado

In January of 2021, Colorado became the first Power Five program to offer three-star inside linebacker Wyatt Milkovic , a 6-foot, 233-pound prospect from Chandler (Basha) Ariz.

Brian Michalowski was overseeing Milkovic's recruitment at the time, but since the former joined Oregon State's staff as an analyst, Milkovic has continued to be recruited by CU.

Mark Smith, who would be Milkovic's prospective position coach were he to choose the Buffs and Chris Wilson have since stepped in.

Now, Milkovic is hoping to take his second unofficial visit to Boulder this April.

He previously visited Colorado last October, where he enjoyed sitting down with Smith.

“Coach Smith and even coach Wilson, they talk to me about how I can be a good asset to the team and keeping in touch with me, wanting to learn more and more about me, about my family — they’re being very involved,” Milkovic said.

Colorado State and Utah State were the most recent programs to offer Milkovic, while he also holds scholarship opportunities from Cal Berkeley and Iowa State.

As he continues to navigate his recruitment, Milkovic is keeping an open playing field when it comes to giving consideration to all the programs that have offered him.

"Right now, I’m trying to take things slow," he said. "I’m really big on building relationships with all the coaches, so taking everything slow, learning more about them and their programs and then vice versa, them learning more about me."

When he was being courted by Michalowski, Milkovic said the Buffs envisioned him playing inside linebacker with the potential to rush off the edge on occasion.

Now, Colorado (and the vast majority of other programs after him) see him sticking inside in college.

As far as a timetable for Milkovic to make a decision on his recruitment is concerned, he said he's currently looking at committing some time this summer.

Milkovic also said he's likely to graduate from Basha early, and thus would be able to enroll at college for the Spring 2023 semester.

"I'm on track to graduate early, so we'll see what happens with that," he said. "...I've always wanted to graduate early because I know that spring ball would be an advantage for me to come up early. If I can take that opportunity, I'm going to go for it."