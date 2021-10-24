Arizona LB Wyatt Milkovic developing a relationship with CU's coaches

Class of 2023 linebacker Wyatt Milkovic was among the visitors Colorado hosted Oct. 16 before facing Arizona. Since picking up an offer from the Buffs back in February, he has been getting know CU linebackers coaches Mark Smith and Brian Michalowski .

In terms of recruiting, Arizona is a state that the Buffs have had success in recently.

CU received a verbal commitment from Gilbert (Casteel High) native Shakaun Bowser, a three-star 2022 outside linebacker, back in August.

For the 2021 class, the Buffs nabbed defensive end Zion Magalei out of Chandler.

While he has since transferred to the University of Arizona, Michalowski also got a commitment from 2020 blue chip defensive end Jason Harris.

Milkovic's recruitment provides further evidence that the Buffaloes, led by Michalowski, who is the team's area recruiter for the state, plan on hitting the Grand Canyon State hard presently and in the future.

The 6-foot-0, 223-pound linebacker holds offers from Cal Berkeley, Iowa State and New Mexico.

Colorado was the second university he visited unofficially, following a trip to ISU a few weeks ago. Looking down the barrel, he plans to be on hand at Cal Nov. 13, when the Bears are set to play Southern California.

As far as his trip to Boulder was concerned, Milkovic seemed to enjoy himself.

“I had a great time," he said. "Me and my family, we all had a great time. It was my first time ever being in Colorado (and) it was my first trip up to Boulder and being at Folsom Field to meet all the coaches. Everything went well. It’s a very, very, very pretty town."

"The fans were very friendly and overall, meeting the coaches in-person for the first time was awesome. I had a lot of good talks with them. Overall, it was a good trip.”