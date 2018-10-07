CUSportsNation.com

Relive Saturday's epic performance by Heisman contender Laviska Shenault Jr. , who caught 13 of 16 targets for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding in two rushing scores.

With information from our partners from Pro Football Focus, we have details on Shenault's dominance.

- He had six avoided tackles vs ASU; no other CU receiver had one.

- Shenault had 74 yards after catch and seven of his receptions went for first downs.

- He has the highest overall offensive grade in the country of any receivers at 92.0 and the best receiving grade at 93.1.

- He leads the nation in yards after catch with 473 yards. The next closest is Ohio State's Parris Campbell with 393, and Campbell has played in one more game than Shenault.

- Shenault has caught 52 of his 59 targets this season. He's only dropped one pass on the season.

- Shenault leads the country in avoided tackles after a reception of all receivers in the country. Again, he's played in five games whereas most players have played in six games.

