Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 13:13:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado moves up to No. 18 in Coaches Poll; #Viska4Heisman?

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

5 Takeaways from Colorado's crucial 28-21 win over ASU

WATCH: Mike MacIntyre post-Arizona State win

Dybizp6rerloa2vljtoa
USA Today

Colorado in the polls

Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Florida, Central Florida, and West Virginia remain as the unbeaten teams in the FBS.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, Colorado moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 after defeating Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll are Washington (No. 7), Oregon (No. 17), and Stanford (No. 24)

Coaches Poll
Rank/Team Record Points Previous

1. Alabama

6-0

1597

1

2. Georgia

6-0

1496

2

3. Ohio State

6-0

1476

3

4. Clemson

6-0

1433

4

5. Notre Dame

6-0

1348

7

6. West Virginia

5-0

1249

8

7. Washington

5-1

1148

10

8. Penn State

4-1

1136

11

9. Central Florida

5-0

932

13

10. Wisconsin

4-1

916

12

11. Oklahoma

5-1

903

5

12. LSU

5-1

858

6

13. Michigan

5-1

846

16

14. Texas

5-1

833

20

15. Miami

5-1

657

17

16. Florida

5-1

633

NR

17. Oregon

4-1

558

18

18. Colorado

5-0

513

22

19. NC State

5-0

413

25

20. Kentucky

501

381

15

21. Auburn

4-2

357

9

22. Texas A&M

4-2

205

NR

23. South Florida

5-0

185

NR

24. Stanford

4-2

156

14

25. Cincinnati

5-0

133

NR

In the Associated Press poll, The Buffs moved from No. 21 in the country to No. 19. Washington (No. 7) and Oregon (No. 17) are also ranked.

It's time for Heisman talk

Every week at CUSportsNation.com, we have an exclusive Q&A with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. A couple of days before the Nebraska game, I jokingly asked Chiaverini if it was too early to talk Heisman for Laviska Shenault.

"Yeah it's too early. Too early man," he answered.

But after Shenault scored four total touchdowns in a huge win against Arizona State to put the Buffaloes at 5-0, Chiaverini decided it was time to get the Heisman campaign going.

Here is more Shenault for Heisman talk...

Sports Illustrated: No. 5 on their Heisman list

Shenault is a touchdown waiting to happen and he accounted for each of Colorado’s four scores against the Sun Devils, adding two short TDs on the ground to go along with his two receiving ones. The nation’s leading receiver needs to keep up his prolific production and the Buffaloes need to keep piling up wins if he wants to become the first finalist at the position since Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook in 2016. Every defense knows that Shenault is getting the ball and they still can’t stop him, especially on third down, when he averages more than 30 yards a catch.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}