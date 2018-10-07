USA Today

Colorado in the polls

Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Florida, Central Florida, and West Virginia remain as the unbeaten teams in the FBS. In the Amway Coaches Poll, Colorado moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 after defeating Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday. Other Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll are Washington (No. 7), Oregon (No. 17), and Stanford (No. 24)

Coaches Poll Rank/Team Record Points Previous 1. Alabama 6-0 1597 1 2. Georgia 6-0 1496 2 3. Ohio State 6-0 1476 3 4. Clemson 6-0 1433 4 5. Notre Dame 6-0 1348 7 6. West Virginia 5-0 1249 8 7. Washington 5-1 1148 10 8. Penn State 4-1 1136 11 9. Central Florida 5-0 932 13 10. Wisconsin 4-1 916 12 11. Oklahoma 5-1 903 5 12. LSU 5-1 858 6 13. Michigan 5-1 846 16 14. Texas 5-1 833 20 15. Miami 5-1 657 17 16. Florida 5-1 633 NR 17. Oregon 4-1 558 18 18. Colorado 5-0 513 22 19. NC State 5-0 413 25 20. Kentucky 501 381 15 21. Auburn 4-2 357 9 22. Texas A&M 4-2 205 NR 23. South Florida 5-0 185 NR 24. Stanford 4-2 156 14 25. Cincinnati 5-0 133 NR

In the Associated Press poll, The Buffs moved from No. 21 in the country to No. 19. Washington (No. 7) and Oregon (No. 17) are also ranked.

It's time for Heisman talk

Every week at CUSportsNation.com, we have an exclusive Q&A with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. A couple of days before the Nebraska game, I jokingly asked Chiaverini if it was too early to talk Heisman for Laviska Shenault. "Yeah it's too early. Too early man," he answered. But after Shenault scored four total touchdowns in a huge win against Arizona State to put the Buffaloes at 5-0, Chiaverini decided it was time to get the Heisman campaign going.

I think it's time #Viska4Heisman 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) October 7, 2018

Here is more Shenault for Heisman talk... Sports Illustrated: No. 5 on their Heisman list

Shenault is a touchdown waiting to happen and he accounted for each of Colorado’s four scores against the Sun Devils, adding two short TDs on the ground to go along with his two receiving ones. The nation’s leading receiver needs to keep up his prolific production and the Buffaloes need to keep piling up wins if he wants to become the first finalist at the position since Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook in 2016. Every defense knows that Shenault is getting the ball and they still can’t stop him, especially on third down, when he averages more than 30 yards a catch.



Colorado improves to 5-0.

Laviska Shenault with 2 TD catches and 2 TD rushes today.

He has 10 TDs in five games.#Biletnikoff #Heisman — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 6, 2018

Highlights from CU's 28-21 win in football against Arizona State today. Is it time to start talking Heisman Trophy for Laviska Shenault?#GoBuffs #ASUvsCU pic.twitter.com/N16pjuYtYt — Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) October 7, 2018

No receiver is currently graded higher than Laviska Shenault pic.twitter.com/coWDAySkvg — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 5, 2018