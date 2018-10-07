Colorado moves up to No. 18 in Coaches Poll; #Viska4Heisman?
Colorado in the polls
Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Florida, Central Florida, and West Virginia remain as the unbeaten teams in the FBS.
In the Amway Coaches Poll, Colorado moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 after defeating Arizona State 28-21 on Saturday.
Other Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll are Washington (No. 7), Oregon (No. 17), and Stanford (No. 24)
|Rank/Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|
1. Alabama
|
6-0
|
1597
|
1
|
2. Georgia
|
6-0
|
1496
|
2
|
3. Ohio State
|
6-0
|
1476
|
3
|
4. Clemson
|
6-0
|
1433
|
4
|
5. Notre Dame
|
6-0
|
1348
|
7
|
6. West Virginia
|
5-0
|
1249
|
8
|
7. Washington
|
5-1
|
1148
|
10
|
8. Penn State
|
4-1
|
1136
|
11
|
9. Central Florida
|
5-0
|
932
|
13
|
10. Wisconsin
|
4-1
|
916
|
12
|
11. Oklahoma
|
5-1
|
903
|
5
|
12. LSU
|
5-1
|
858
|
6
|
13. Michigan
|
5-1
|
846
|
16
|
14. Texas
|
5-1
|
833
|
20
|
15. Miami
|
5-1
|
657
|
17
|
16. Florida
|
5-1
|
633
|
NR
|
17. Oregon
|
4-1
|
558
|
18
|
18. Colorado
|
5-0
|
513
|
22
|
19. NC State
|
5-0
|
413
|
25
|
20. Kentucky
|
501
|
381
|
15
|
21. Auburn
|
4-2
|
357
|
9
|
22. Texas A&M
|
4-2
|
205
|
NR
|
23. South Florida
|
5-0
|
185
|
NR
|
24. Stanford
|
4-2
|
156
|
14
|
25. Cincinnati
|
5-0
|
133
|
NR
In the Associated Press poll, The Buffs moved from No. 21 in the country to No. 19. Washington (No. 7) and Oregon (No. 17) are also ranked.
It's time for Heisman talk
Every week at CUSportsNation.com, we have an exclusive Q&A with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. A couple of days before the Nebraska game, I jokingly asked Chiaverini if it was too early to talk Heisman for Laviska Shenault.
"Yeah it's too early. Too early man," he answered.
But after Shenault scored four total touchdowns in a huge win against Arizona State to put the Buffaloes at 5-0, Chiaverini decided it was time to get the Heisman campaign going.
I think it's time #Viska4Heisman 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) October 7, 2018
Here is more Shenault for Heisman talk...
Sports Illustrated: No. 5 on their Heisman list
Shenault is a touchdown waiting to happen and he accounted for each of Colorado’s four scores against the Sun Devils, adding two short TDs on the ground to go along with his two receiving ones. The nation’s leading receiver needs to keep up his prolific production and the Buffaloes need to keep piling up wins if he wants to become the first finalist at the position since Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook in 2016. Every defense knows that Shenault is getting the ball and they still can’t stop him, especially on third down, when he averages more than 30 yards a catch.
Colorado improves to 5-0.— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 6, 2018
Laviska Shenault with 2 TD catches and 2 TD rushes today.
He has 10 TDs in five games.#Biletnikoff #Heisman
Highlights from CU's 28-21 win in football against Arizona State today. Is it time to start talking Heisman Trophy for Laviska Shenault?#GoBuffs #ASUvsCU pic.twitter.com/N16pjuYtYt— Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) October 7, 2018
No receiver is currently graded higher than Laviska Shenault pic.twitter.com/coWDAySkvg— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 5, 2018
.@Viska2live continues to lead the country in receiving yards per game (141.6) and receptions per game (10.2).— Jason Clay (@j_clay) October 7, 2018
But did you know, his 10 total touchdowns scored is tied for 7th in the country?#HeismanLaviskaBaby pic.twitter.com/Tcq3T7aphR