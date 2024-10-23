Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
WATCH: Interviews with Gary 'Flea' Harrell, Arden Walker, Isaiah Augustave
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Colorado's run game has experienced its share of ups and downs this season, but running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell is looking to have more ups in his room on game day.

Harrell and running back Isaiah Augustave spoke about the running backs after Wednesday's practice while defensive end Arden Walker also stopped by the podium to discuss the boost in the pass rush within the last few games for the Buffs.

Check out Wednesday's media sessions below:

