WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after Tuesday's practice

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs are getting back to work after coming off their 34-7 rout against Arizona on Saturday.
Sanders met with reporters Tuesday to discuss the preparation for Cincinnati while edge rusher Keaton Wade announced his redshirt plan following his standout performance against the Wildcats and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton spoke about how his freshman season is going.
Watch Tuesday's media availabilities below:
