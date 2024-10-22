Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 9 press conference

in other news
Colorado is riding high coming off of one of its most impressive performances of the season, a 34-7 blowout win on the road against Arizona. The Buffs have turned around their performance away from Folsom Field since the blowout loss to Nebraska, with three lopsided road wins now on the resume.
Before the Buffs head on their second bye week of the season, they host Cincinnati on Saturday night. The Bearcats have been one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this season and are off to a 5-2 start.
Coach Deion Sanders spoke to media Tuesday ahead of the Buffs’ first opportunity to become bowl eligible. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.
Travis Hunter injury update
The biggest injury coming out of Arizona was to star Travis Hunter, who didn’t play in the second half after the FOX broadcast reported that he had a “slight reaggravation” of his shoulder injury. Colorado said that Hunter was held out for precautionary reasons, and it looks like he’s expected to produce much more against Cincinnati.
“Travis is better than last week,” Sanders said. “Think he had more productivity because he’s feeling much better than last week. You can just tell with his little giddy-up and just the way he goes about life, a little more pep in his step today. I think he did some conditioning today to make sure he’s on point with his conditioning because he never tires and we want to keep that what it is. I think he will certainly contribute a lot more than he did a week ago because he’s healthier.”
Colorado didn’t need Hunter on Saturday in what ended up being a runaway win, but having him out there will be huge for the team moving forward.
CU finding silver lining in late kickoffs
