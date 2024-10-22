Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ Week 9 press conference

Colorado is riding high coming off of one of its most impressive performances of the season, a 34-7 blowout win on the road against Arizona. The Buffs have turned around their performance away from Folsom Field since the blowout loss to Nebraska, with three lopsided road wins now on the resume.

Before the Buffs head on their second bye week of the season, they host Cincinnati on Saturday night. The Bearcats have been one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this season and are off to a 5-2 start.

Coach Deion Sanders spoke to media Tuesday ahead of the Buffs’ first opportunity to become bowl eligible. Here are five takeaways from what he had to say.