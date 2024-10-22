Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith ready for official visit to Colorado

Advertisement

in other news

Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona

Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona

Everything you need to know about the Buffs' win against Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.

 • Troy Finnegan
Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison

Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison

An inside look at the Wildcats from Rivals beat writer Troy Hutchison ahead of Colorado's contest in Tucson.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup

Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup

The CU Sports Report staff gives a breakdown of what to watch for when the Buffs hit the road to play Arizona.

Premium content
 • Staff
All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado

All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado

Drelon Miller is another freshman competing early in his career for the Buffs under Deion Sanders.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona

Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona

Everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Arizona on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan

in other news

Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona

Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona

Everything you need to know about the Buffs' win against Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.

 • Troy Finnegan
Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison

Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison

An inside look at the Wildcats from Rivals beat writer Troy Hutchison ahead of Colorado's contest in Tucson.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup

Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup

The CU Sports Report staff gives a breakdown of what to watch for when the Buffs hit the road to play Arizona.

Premium content
 • Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith ready for official visit to Colorado
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Colorado
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement