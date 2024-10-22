Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith ready for official visit to Colorado

in other news
Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona
Everything you need to know about the Buffs' win against Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.
Opposing View: Getting to know Arizona with GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison
An inside look at the Wildcats from Rivals beat writer Troy Hutchison ahead of Colorado's contest in Tucson.
Roundtable: Colorado heads to Arizona as road underdog in Week 8 matchup
The CU Sports Report staff gives a breakdown of what to watch for when the Buffs hit the road to play Arizona.
All-purpose freshman Drelon Miller catching on quickly at Colorado
Drelon Miller is another freshman competing early in his career for the Buffs under Deion Sanders.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado seeks bounce-back showing against Arizona
Everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Arizona on Saturday.
