With the basketball season around the corner, head coaches Tad Boyle and JR Payne met with reporters Tuesday to discuss their expectations heading into this season for the Colorado men's and women's basketball teams.

Buffs women's basketball is coming into the season ranked 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and 18th in the coaches poll while the men are looking to exceed their fifth-place finish expectations in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Both coaches talked about their players, recruiting and much more during Tuesday's media day.

Check out the coaches' media availability below: