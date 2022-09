Ryan Staub has accounted for total 18 touchdowns in a 4-0 start to the season for West Ranch High School (Stevenson Ranch, California) already this year. He tacked on a few more touchdowns to his total under rainy skies Friday night in a lopsided win for West Ranch. CUSportsReport was in attendance for the game, and you can watch clips from the Colorado quarterback commit's impressive performance in the video above.