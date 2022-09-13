Quarterback recruit Ryan Staub remains one of Colorado's most important commitments in the 2023 class. The three-star prospect from California has Stevenson Ranch-West Ranch High School off to a 4-0 start behind 17 passing touchdowns early in his senior season.

He gave the Buffaloes his pledge back in late January, and despite other schools continuing to recruit him Staub's feelings about the program have remained unchanged.

CU's early struggles on the field have not dampened his optimism about the future of the team under Karl Dorrell with Staub remaining confident the Buffs will eventually "get things rolling" this season.

Staub has built a strong relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford, and the CU assistant remains a big part of why the 2023 signal caller is so firm in his pledge.

CUSportsReport.com was present for Staub's game Friday night as the Colorado commit led West Ranch to a win with three touchdown passes on just 21 attempts against St. Paul High School under rainy skies in Santa Fe Springs.

We caught up with Staub after the win to discuss the stellar start to his senior season plus the status of his commitment to CU and more.

Read the full Q&A with the future Buffaloes quarterback below.