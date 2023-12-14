After rebuilding its offensive line already through the transfer portal, hopefully providing the protection Shedeur Sanders lacked this season, Colorado continues to add more weapons for its star quarterback.

On Thursday, the Buffs picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt wide receiver transfer Will Sheppard.

Sheppard, who has 152 receptions for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns over four seasons for the Commodores is the third offensive skill position transfer for the Buffs along with NC State WR Terrell Timmons Jr. and Cincinnati TE Chamon Matayer.

He is the eighth overall transfer pickup so far, along with the five offensive linemen -- Yakiri Walker (UConn), Justin Mayers (UTEP), Tyler Johnson (Houston), Kahlil Benson (Indiana) and Matthew Bedford (Indiana).

Sheppard, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had 47 catches for 684 yards and 8 touchdowns this fall for Vanderbilt, leading the team by a significant margin in all categories.

Colorado is losing leading receiver Xavier Weaver (68 catches for 908 yards and 4 touchdowns) but returns Travis Hunter (57-721-5) and is awaiting a decision from Jimmy Horn Jr. (58-567-6) on whether or not he'll enter the NFL draft.