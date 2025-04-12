Rivals250 TE Landon Wolny getting comfortable with Colorado

Nearly a year after adding the Colorado scholarship offer, Landon Wolny continues to build comfort with Coach Prime's program.

The Community School of Naples (Fla.) High School star was back in Boulder over the weekend to check in on spring practice and the cross-country program made another move up his list as a result.

"It was amazing," Wolny told Rivals. "Definitely building something special in Boulder and can tell the culture is different. Have always had a really tight relationship with Coach (Brett) Bartolone and Coach (Andrew) Zimmer, and they’ve always treated me like family. Talked with them today on how I would be utilized in their offense, especially in their tight end room and how I could turn heads as soon as I arrive on campus.

"Colorado has definitely jumped up on my list and I'm excited to be back in the future. Definitely a top-five, even top-three contender for me. Having that relationship with Coach Bartolone and Coach Prime is super important to me."

Of course the nation's most talked about college coach and the No. 15 tight end recruit in the 2027 class share something notable in common beyond their location on Saturday.

"It’s special because we both come from Fort Myers, Florida and got a chance to talk about how he grew up to times now," Wolny said. "He also coached me up on my game and expressed that if they got me, they could attack vertically almost every play."