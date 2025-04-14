Big 12 Spotlight: Biggest portal needs in the spring transfer window

Joey McGuire (Photo by © Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The spring transfer window opens on Wednesday and college coaches, GMs and player personnel departments have already been scouring rosters circling players they’d recruit if they decide to enter the transfer portal. Today the spotlight shifts to the Big 12 as Rivals continues breaking down the portal priorities for each Power Four team.

Advertisement

ARIZONA

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are working on bouncing back after a four-win season but they lost some of their best players to the portal after the season. The Wildcats have done a lot of work in the transfer portal already and they’ll continue to be active this spring. Adding help at linebacker and along the offensive line are going to be their top priorities when the portal opens.

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils had a dream 2024 season but coach Kenny Dillingham and quarterback Sam Leavitt are hoping to make another run to the College Football Playoff this season. Arizona State brought in some important players earlier this transfer cycle but it'll look to continue adding players. The Sun Devils are expected to focus on the offensive side of the ball, with most of their work centering on wide receiver and offensive tackle.

BAYLOR

The Bears and head coach Dave Aranda are looking to build upon last year’s solid eight-win season and they’re hoping this transfer class is another step in the right direction. Baylor emphasized the defensive side of the ball during the winter transfer window but expect a more even spread this spring. There is the potential for additions at running back and cornerback but Baylor is expected to at least kick the tires on players they feel can upgrade their roster, regardless of position.

BYU

BYU wasn’t very active during the winter transfer window but there are some areas of its roster that could use some reinforcements. Don’t rule out the Cougars adding help at cornerback and receiver. With just three quarterbacks on the roster, BYU is likely to add another arm to its roster.

CINCINNATI

The Bearcats ended last year on a five-game losing streak and head coach Scott Satterfield is entering his third season as head coach. Cincinnati was active during the winter transfer window and filled most of its needs. The spring won’t be as busy for the Bearcats but they’re still likely to sign a few new players at offensive tackle, defensive line and linebacker.

COLORADO

Deion Sanders is famously active during the transfer portal windows and this year is no different. Colorado has added transfers at every position on its roster and more additions are expected in what should be a very active spring in Boulder. Despite recent additions at offensive line and receiver, both of those positions will see more movement. The secondary and linebacker positions will be an area of focus as well. Keep an eye on edge rushers who could help Colorado pressure the quarterback too.

HOUSTON

Last season was Willie Fritz’s first at Houston and the Cougars have already made some big changes after posting just four wins. They’ve already signed transfers at every position and will continue to look to upgrade their roster this spring. There aren’t one or two positions Houston will focus on but it will look to get more explosive on offense and more stout up front on defense.

IOWA STATE

The Cyclones and head coach Matt Campbell posted an 11-win season last year and they're hoping this transfer class can help them improve and make the College Football Playoff this year. At this point the Iowa State roster is pretty full but that doesn't mean the spring portal window will be quiet in Ames. Don't be surprised if the Cyclones try to bring in help along the offensive line as they try to make sure standout quarterback Rocco Becht remains upright this season.

KANSAS

Kansas brought in a deep group of transfers earlier this transfer cycle but the Jayhawks will still be active when the spring portal opens. The coaching staff has addressed every position on the field already except for quarterback. It wouldn’t be totally far-fetched to see Kansas pursue a quarterback but look for more additions along the offensive and defensive lines.

KANSAS STATE

Head coach Chris Klieman and company addressed pretty much all of their top transfer needs earlier this transfer cycle. Kansas State may target another offensive lineman but for now don't expect much activity from the Wildcats this spring.

OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys and head coach Mike Gundy have a large transfer class already but they will still go after some players during the spring. Last week they signed running back Freddie Brock and receiver Cam Abshire and they are expected to continue to add pieces on the offensive side of the ball. Receiver and offensive line are expected to be the positions of focus for Oklahoma State in the upcoming transfer window.

TCU

Head coach Sonny Dykes and TCU are coming off a strong nine-win season but there is room to improve ahead of the 2025 campaign. Getting more explosive on offense is a priority so look for the Horned Frogs to work on bringing in some help at receiver. Don’t be surprised if TCU pursues a proven pass rusher as well.

TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech has proven to be a buyer when it comes to the transfer portal and it hasn't been overly picky about what position to target. The Red Raiders did a great job putting together a fantastic class of transfers already this cycle and they surely aren't done adding pieces. Look for head coach Joey McGuire and company to spot recruit players who they think can elevate their roster, regardless of position. They were linked to former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava over the weekend and pushing to get him is a possibility but not a very likely one.

UCF

Scott Frost is back and is looking to return UCF to the heights the program reached during his first stint as head coach. The Knights did a lot of work in the portal earlier this year but there are still some positions they’ll like to address. The offensive and defensive lines are surely two areas UCF will continue to work on and running is also a possibility.

UTAH

Utah has already put together a strong transfer class so far but the Utes aren’t done adding players on both sides of the ball. The focus on offense will be adding playmakers to go with former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier. Defensive tackle and cornerback will be where the majority of Utah’s focus is this spring.

WEST VIRGINIA