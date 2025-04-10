NOTEBOOK: Spring roster changes, CU's tight ends and secondary shaping up

The Buffs are just nine days away from taking the field for the Black & Gold spring game on April 19 and each unit has been working this spring to showcase its best in front of the fans at Folsom Field.

As Week 4 of spring ball comes to a close, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and tight ends coach Brett Bartolone met with the media on April 10 to discuss how the Buffs’ cornerbacks and tight ends are progressing. Colorado’s updated spring roster was also released on this week revealing a handful of noteworthy changes for the buffs.

Here are some key notes from this past week for CU Football.