NOTEBOOK: Spring roster changes, CU's tight ends and secondary shaping up

The Buffs are just nine days away from taking the field for the Black & Gold spring game on April 19 and each unit has been working this spring to showcase its best in front of the fans at Folsom Field.
As Week 4 of spring ball comes to a close, cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and tight ends coach Brett Bartolone met with the media on April 10 to discuss how the Buffs’ cornerbacks and tight ends are progressing. Colorado’s updated spring roster was also released on this week revealing a handful of noteworthy changes for the buffs.
Here are some key notes from this past week for CU Football.
Multiple Buffs depart from the program
Colorado’s leading rusher Isaiah Augustave wasn’t listed on CU’s 2025 spring roster, and DNVR’s Scott Proctor revealed Tuesday that Augustave was no longer with the team. Along with Augustave, the Daily Camera’s Brian Howell also reported that safety Savion Riley and tight end Sam Hart have also departed from the program.
In a difficult season finding momentum on the ground, Augustave, an Arkansas transfer, gradually became one of the Buffs' most reliable running backs by collecting 4.52 yards per carry in a season with 85 carries, 384 yards and four touchdowns. Augustave was projected to be Colorado’s primary running back this year after his productive first season with the Buffs. With Augustave’s departure, CU’s running back room consists of four scholarship running backs including Brandon Hood, Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden and Charlie Offerdahl.
Riley’s departure leaves the Buffs with five scholarship safeties as RJ Johnson, Tawfiq Byard, TJ Branch, Makari Vickers (out due to injury) and Carter Stoutmire compose the unit. After transferring from Vanderbilt, Riley completed his sophomore season at Colorado recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in nine games.
Hart, a former Ohio State tight end, participated in six games during his time with the Buffs. Colorado now has four remaining scholarship tight ends which includes Sav’ell Smalls, Zach Atkins, freshmen Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure.