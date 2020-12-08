CUSportsNation - Tyler Bey settling into training camp with the Mavericks

This week the Dallas Mavericks, like many fellow NBA teams, started to intensify their preseason basketball activities as the Dec. 22 start to the regular season grows closer.

At face value, the shortened preseason seems a disadvantage for league rookies, especially two-way players like former Buffalo Tyler Bey, whose performance over the next few weeks will dictate whether he begins the year with the Mavericks or is assigned to Dallas' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, based in Frisco.

For Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, Bey, along with all of Dallas' first-year players, has an inherent period of acclimation to go through in coming from the college ranks to the NBA.

“We have five or six rookies in camp," Carlisle said. "The big adjustment for all of them is the spacing of the NBA game — the three-point line being further out, the fact that in the NBA we liberally encourage taking three-point shots and we encourage spacing well beyond the arc of the three-point line."

"A lot of these guys are kind of tightroping it and so they get a little scrunched...I think that’s an immediate adjustment that college players have to make."

Bey was initially drafted at No. 36 overall by Philadelphia but that pick, along with Josh Richardson, was soon sent Dallas' way in exchange for Seth Curry.

Far from just happening to be the No. 36 pick that was part of the Richardson/Curry deal, Carlisle indicated that bringing Bey into the fold was by design, as Dallas sought to acquire new assets to bolster its play in the defensive zone.

"Defensively, he was one of the highest-rated defenders in college basketball last year and probably the year before, as well," Carlisle said. "The biggest theme we’ve had this offseason has been getting better defensively. We were able to trade for James Johnson, who’s a high-level defender. We traded for Josh Richardson, who’s a high-level defender."

"We draft Tyler Bey, who as I mentioned, was a top two or three (defender) in all of college basketball...We liked Bey and we felt that he was pretty undervalued at the 36th pick.”