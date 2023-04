Colorado’s coaching staff brought in a plethora of competition for the returning secondary players this offseason, but Buffs staple safety Trevor Woods has risen to the occasion so far.

Woods will be returning to the field with 43 on his jersey as he earned his number in Week 3 of spring practice.

“It’s a validation kind of thing,” Woods said. “Forty-three is just what I’ve always worn. I think my freshman year was really the only time I’ve ever not worn it. That’s what my dad wore in college and high school so it stuck with me since I’ve been little.”