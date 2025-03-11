Robert Livingston 'excited' to be back as Buffs' DC with key holes to fill

Robert Livingston garnered the interest of NFL franchises after making a splash in his first season serving as Colorado's defensive coordinator, but with a contract extension and loyalty to head coach Deion Sanders, Livingston is running it back for another season with the Buffs.

On Feb. 7, Livingston became one of the highest-paid assistants in the Big 12 and the highest-paid assistant in Colorado history as the Board of Regents extended his contract to a new two-year deal that will pay him $1.5 million this year and $1.6 million in 2026. Livingston became a valuable asset as he elevated the Buffs from what was one of the worst defenses in college football in 2023 (453.3 yards per game, 130th nationally) to 50th nationally last season at 351.9 YPG.

As he considered his career options, he ultimately decided the job wasn't done in Boulder.

“It was gonna take something really special to move my family again,” Livingston said Tuesday after the first day of spring practice. “We talked about it. I'm thrilled to be here. It's a phenomenal blessing and just excited for the future.”

Livingston has to replace key starters such as Nikhai Hill-Green (transferred to Alabama), Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, LaVonta Bentley and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, but Livingston is confident in his unit and the talent that remains for the Buffs to build on this season.

“With a new group, I think we'll have seven, eight new starters,” Livingston said. "Who are the leaders going to be? And that's the exciting part about the spring. I mean, the X's and O's are one thing. You guys have heard me say at the end of the day, we're just calling stuff off of a Denny's menu, right? They got to bring it to life, and leaders got to lead from the front.

“That's what I'm most excited about to see who's going to take this team and say, ‘OK, you guys get on my back and let's go.'”

The Buffs added eight transfers on the defensive side of the ball during the winter window to restock a variety of positions, but there’s also multiple returning young stars that will be challenged in taking over veteran and leadership roles. Colorado will have interior defensive linemen Amari McNeill, who impressed in stopping the run last year, powerful edges in Samuel Okunlola and Arden Walker and others.

Of all the defensive units, Colorado’s secondary looks to be the strongest unit in returning talent despite losing Hunter, with DJ McKinney, Carter Stoutmire and Preston Hodge who is exercising his extra year of eligibility granted by the recent ruling allowing former JUCO players an extra year in 2024-25 that was prompted by a legal challenge from Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia.

“Diego Pavia, forever grateful to you, dude,” Livingston said. "Haven't ever met you, but if I make it to Nashville, first drink is on me. To get Preston back is key. He's a really good player. I think the way that we play Preston kind of stirs the drink.”

Hodge was a versatile weapon for CU at nickelback as he finished the season with 33 tackles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Meanwhile, a key to Livingston’s success last season was his ability to significantly improve CU’s run defense. Last season the Buffs allowed 151.4 yards per game on the ground (71st nationally) after giving up 176.4 YPG (110th) the previous season. The Buffs’ improvement in this area came largely due to the physicality and efforts of the starting linebackers Hill-Green and Bentley.

So replacing those key cogs is paramount for Livingston in his second season at the helm. Transfer additions Martavius French (UTSA) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) are among those in the mix to fill the void.

“You get good reports from the weight room, excited about those guys,” Livingston said. “They had a chance to visit in that first portal window. It's great to talk and people can talk about it, I see a lot better than I hear, so I'm excited to see the practices and see what they can do, make the calls, communicate.”

There's much to assess and a few elements to install this spring for Livingston and his defensive staff. Despite the Buffs losing some key contributors during the offseason, Sanders knows the defense is in good hands on that side of the ball.