Marshall Faulk on CU's RBs: 'I can guarantee you we are going to be better'

Both coordinators plus quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub all spoke Tuesday, and we have a rundown.
Breaking down Colorado's offensive line picture entering spring practice.
Colorado's secondary will be one of its most experienced position groups heading into spring ball.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney spotlights a high-profile Colorado visit planned.
There are some question marks around Colorado's linebackers, but the Buffs have brought in a few intriguing pieces.
Both coordinators plus quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub all spoke Tuesday, and we have a rundown.
Breaking down Colorado's offensive line picture entering spring practice.
Colorado's secondary will be one of its most experienced position groups heading into spring ball.