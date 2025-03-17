Deion Sanders has bold proposal for future spring games, ACC coach responds

While a growing number of programs have opted to do away with the traditional spring game this year and moving forward, Colorado will keep its spring game plans for April 19, but coach Deion Sanders does think one major change could make sense for the future.

"We've got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the train is going you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said Monday morning. "I don't believe in that. I don't really want to condone that -- I would like to play the spring. Actually, I would like to play against another team in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now, to have it competitive. Playing against your own guys gets monotonous and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same-old, same-old, everybody kind of knows each other toward the end.

"I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I told those personnel who should understand that it's a tremendous idea."

At least one other power conference coach agrees.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown tweeted Monday "We will come to Boulder for three days."