Deion Sanders has bold proposal for future spring games, ACC coach responds

While a growing number of programs have opted to do away with the traditional spring game this year and moving forward, Colorado will keep its spring game plans for April 19, but coach Deion Sanders does think one major change could make sense for the future.
"We've got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the train is going you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said Monday morning. "I don't believe in that. I don't really want to condone that -- I would like to play the spring. Actually, I would like to play against another team in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now, to have it competitive. Playing against your own guys gets monotonous and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same-old, same-old, everybody kind of knows each other toward the end.
"I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I told those personnel who should understand that it's a tremendous idea."
At least one other power conference coach agrees.
Syracuse coach Fran Brown tweeted Monday "We will come to Boulder for three days."
USC, Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska, NC State, Florida State and Missouri are among the schools that have decided not to have spring games this year, while other programs are modifying from the traditional format.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was the most outspoken head coach on the matter, making clear he didn't want a spring game that would showcase his players for other programs to poach in the transfer portal.
Sanders doesn't agree with that logic.
"That's probably why everybody's moving to stop spring games. I don't know why. You're not going to stop nobody from leaving your program by not having a spring game. If you want to save money, just say that, but you're not going to stop it. The kid's already gone, they already reached out and contacted somebody else, they already gone. That's not going to stop them," Sanders said. "It's like not taking your little old lady to the prom. Whoever going to get her, they going to get her -- soon as you go to college they going to get her. So it is what it is, man. It's not going to stop it. I'm just thinking of a way to improve it. That's why I want to play against somebody."