Tony Brown will tell you himself that he had somewhat of an underwhelming NFL Combine. For a wide receiver who entered the building in Indianapolis already not known for lightning fast speed, to run a 4.65 40-yard dash (especially when Steven Montez ran a 4.68) wasn't exactly optimal.

But in similar fashion to Davion Taylor, who across the board improved on the numbers he put up at the Combine at CU's Pro Day on March 11, Brown was able to do exactly the same, upping his stock and placing himself on the radar of NFL teams.

In other words, Brown knew he had more up his sleeve to showcase and went into Pro Day looking to do just that. Brown turned in a 4.49 40-yard dash at Pro Day and improved his 33.5-inch vertical jump to 36 inches.

In the end, Brown mentioned feeling much more relaxed as a factor with respect to how he was able to perform at a higher level than the Combine.

“(At) Pro Day I felt very comfortable," he said. "I was confident that I’d kill it. That was my mentality. The Combine went okay but not as good as I thought it would be. Pro Day was my second chance and I wanted to improve on the 40 and the vertical. I had confidence in myself that I’d do better and I did that."

Brown might well be described as pragmatic. He's a realist who understands what he is and what he is not, what his strengths are, and where he is lacking.

Heading into the Combine, he seemed to have no illusions about how teams were perceiving him.

“Coaches were kind of questioning my speed, because I’m not really blazing fast, so that’s one thing I look forward to improving on, just working on my speed," he said.

In terms of improvement, turning a 4.65 into a 4.49 — that seems fair to label that a pretty nice step in the right direction.

But even with that notable improvement, Brown still hangs his hat on what he believes is his strongest characteristic as a wideout: consistency.