Tony Brown's consistency is his NFL currency
Tony Brown will tell you himself that he had somewhat of an underwhelming NFL Combine. For a wide receiver who entered the building in Indianapolis already not known for lightning fast speed, to run a 4.65 40-yard dash (especially when Steven Montez ran a 4.68) wasn't exactly optimal.
But in similar fashion to Davion Taylor, who across the board improved on the numbers he put up at the Combine at CU's Pro Day on March 11, Brown was able to do exactly the same, upping his stock and placing himself on the radar of NFL teams.
In other words, Brown knew he had more up his sleeve to showcase and went into Pro Day looking to do just that. Brown turned in a 4.49 40-yard dash at Pro Day and improved his 33.5-inch vertical jump to 36 inches.
In the end, Brown mentioned feeling much more relaxed as a factor with respect to how he was able to perform at a higher level than the Combine.
“(At) Pro Day I felt very comfortable," he said. "I was confident that I’d kill it. That was my mentality. The Combine went okay but not as good as I thought it would be. Pro Day was my second chance and I wanted to improve on the 40 and the vertical. I had confidence in myself that I’d do better and I did that."
Brown might well be described as pragmatic. He's a realist who understands what he is and what he is not, what his strengths are, and where he is lacking.
Heading into the Combine, he seemed to have no illusions about how teams were perceiving him.
“Coaches were kind of questioning my speed, because I’m not really blazing fast, so that’s one thing I look forward to improving on, just working on my speed," he said.
In terms of improvement, turning a 4.65 into a 4.49 — that seems fair to label that a pretty nice step in the right direction.
But even with that notable improvement, Brown still hangs his hat on what he believes is his strongest characteristic as a wideout: consistency.
Colorado WR Tony Brown’s 2nd of 3 TDs last night was certainly a #BigTimeCatch - great win by the Buffs pic.twitter.com/BGTm7T1jkW— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 22, 2019
While NFL teams may question and continue to question his speed, Brown may point interested parties to the middle of his senior year at Colorado for a look at what he's capable of bringing to the table.
In back-to-back games, first at Arizona State on Sept. 21 and then against Arizona at home on Oct. 5, Brown was targeted a total of 19 times; Montez threw the ball his way nine times at ASU and 10 times vs. Arizona.
Brown caught every single one of those 19 passes. In those two games, he reeled in every ball thrown his way for a total of 291 yards, while he scored three touchdowns in the process. Brown produced 41% of his yearly receiving totals in yardage (he finished the season with 707 yards) during the ASU and U of A games.
Furthermore, Brown stepped up as the go-to guy after Laviska Shenault exited the ASU game early with an injury and wound up missing the entirety of the Arizona contest.
It's that kind of play that Brown wants to advertise and be known for among NFL circles.
"I’m a consistent wide receiver," he said. "Route running, ball skills — I’m consistent with that, and I know it. It shows on the tape. Consistent is what I am.”
So far, Brown has been reached out to by two NFL teams in the aftermath of his Pro Day performance.
“A week after Pro Day, I got a call from the Chargers and 49ers — they called on the same day," he said. "I felt that they were pretty interested in me as they watched my tape. They seemed excited so I felt the energy from them and I was excited to even get a call from those teams."
Brown and former position coach Darrin Chiaverini have a relationship that dates back to when they both were at Texas Tech. In addition to all the time the two spent working on the field, Chiaverini has been a good resource for Brown as he prepares to work towards playing in the NFL.
"(Chiaverini) has been there for me, at Texas Tech and at Colorado," Brown said. "He’s given me advice on what it’s like to be in the league, how it’s a different game from college and how it’s a business. Learning from him in general has given me the idea on what needs to be done and what I have to do to get to that next level.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world of sports to a halt, including player visits to NFL facilities, meetings with teams and evaluations by scouts in general, Brown has continued to work out back home in la Mirada, Calif. while keeping his NFL momentum strong.
“I’ve just been doing a lot of conditioning," he said. "It’s more of staying in shape as opposed to a lot of the intense training I did before, like training for the 40, the bench and all that...with everything being shut down, it kind of takes back from me getting to know some of these teams. This is a major obstacle and it’s tough, tough for everyone, not just me."
It remains to be seen how on-the-border NFL prospects such as Brown will continue to be impacted as COVID-19 keeps sports in a perpetual elongated offseason, but rest assured Brown has interested teams on the line and plans to do everything in his power to make it to the next level.
