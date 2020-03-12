Davion Taylor confident his NFL stock has risen after a solid CU Pro Day
Outgoing Colorado LB Davion Taylor did much to turn heads at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds and a vertical jump of 35.0 inches.
His 40 time was the fastest among all Pac-12 linebackers attending the Combine and the third-best among linebackers participating in general. On Wednesday, Taylor took part in CU's annual Pro Timing Day, where he continued to build off his successful Combine performance.
Taylor's reasoning for participating in Colorado's Pro Day was simple: he figured he could perform even better than he did in Indianapolis, specifically with respect to the 40-yard dash.
"I knew I had so much more potential in me," he said. "I was nervous coming out with the spotlights on me (at the Combine) so I wasn't thinking too much. I just got up and start running; I wasn't even really prepared. Today I just calmed it down in a place I am comfortable at. I just knew I could run a faster time."
Colorado's metrics for measuring speed don't have the same technological precision as those utilized by the NFL, so for players, Taylor included, running the 40-yard dash on Wednesday at CU, there was a minor margin for error.
But when the near-20 NFL scouts in attendance compared stopwatch times of Taylor's 40, it became clear that he'd produced a 4.37-4.39 — drastically better than what he was able to do at the Combine.
Taylor additionally increased his vertical jump by one inch, posting a 36.0 on Wednesday compared to 35.0 at the Combine. For Taylor, it was a matter of taking some deep breaths and relaxing.
“I didn’t reach my goal (at the Combine)," he said. "I’m so happy and satisfied with what I did at (CU's Pro Day). I knew what I could do — everything just came out today. I was smooth in every drill, smooth when I was running and smooth when I was doing my jumps. I was comfortable and ready to go.”
"When I got (to the Combine), a lot of my teachings went out the door because it was a big spotlight and I was not thinking at all. (Wednesday), I tried to make sure I was breathing right and make sure I was thinking about the thing I was about to do, which is attack the drill in front of me.”
Taylor noted that he has been invited to visit the Philadelphia Eagles soon, while he hopes more teams will take notice of him following solid Combine and CU Pro Day appearances.
“Hopefully it'll raise my draft stock," he said. "I was telling (NFL) teams (that) I was fast. The 4.4 was still fast, but I knew I could still be faster. Weighing my weight, and running the time I did, I hope it raises even more.”
“Hopefully I’ll just keep on going and visiting teams, impressing them on their boards and when we watch film...I feel like today, there’s going to be more (teams) coming in.”
While at Colorado, Taylor of course played the STAR position, which at face value blended an OLB/DB but in actuality was much more complex and demanding. Here's how Buffs' defensive coordinator Tyson Summers described it and Taylor last fall:
(Davion is) a guy who plays a nine technique (a speed pass rusher who lines up outside the OT and sometimes the TE), in two or three tight end sets, so he’s really playing a true SAM outside linebacker."
"We ask him to play as a STAR and cover slot receivers, which are usually the more dynamic receivers that we face each week."
"Then we put him on third down in our dime rabbits package where he maybe blitzes, maybe he spies on the (running) back, maybe playing in coverage, man or cut coverage — the volume of what he has to master from a technique standpoint is very, very high — probably more than anybody else on the entire defense."
Taylor is confident his challenging college position has made him into a versatile NFL prospect.
“With Colorado's defense, I had to learn so much with the STAR position, but not even just the STAR, on third downs I had to move to (ILB)," he said. "There were so many different things and and concepts I had to learn. But by me playing everywhere on the field, it shows (NFL) teams I can play anywhere on the team. A lot of teams see me as an inside backer."
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.