Outgoing Colorado LB Davion Taylor did much to turn heads at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds and a vertical jump of 35.0 inches. His 40 time was the fastest among all Pac-12 linebackers attending the Combine and the third-best among linebackers participating in general. On Wednesday, Taylor took part in CU's annual Pro Timing Day, where he continued to build off his successful Combine performance.

Davion Taylor takes part in Wednesday's Pro Day (Kara Wagenknecht / CU Independent)

Taylor's reasoning for participating in Colorado's Pro Day was simple: he figured he could perform even better than he did in Indianapolis, specifically with respect to the 40-yard dash. "I knew I had so much more potential in me," he said. "I was nervous coming out with the spotlights on me (at the Combine) so I wasn't thinking too much. I just got up and start running; I wasn't even really prepared. Today I just calmed it down in a place I am comfortable at. I just knew I could run a faster time." Colorado's metrics for measuring speed don't have the same technological precision as those utilized by the NFL, so for players, Taylor included, running the 40-yard dash on Wednesday at CU, there was a minor margin for error. But when the near-20 NFL scouts in attendance compared stopwatch times of Taylor's 40, it became clear that he'd produced a 4.37-4.39 — drastically better than what he was able to do at the Combine. Taylor additionally increased his vertical jump by one inch, posting a 36.0 on Wednesday compared to 35.0 at the Combine. For Taylor, it was a matter of taking some deep breaths and relaxing. “I didn’t reach my goal (at the Combine)," he said. "I’m so happy and satisfied with what I did at (CU's Pro Day). I knew what I could do — everything just came out today. I was smooth in every drill, smooth when I was running and smooth when I was doing my jumps. I was comfortable and ready to go.” "When I got (to the Combine), a lot of my teachings went out the door because it was a big spotlight and I was not thinking at all. (Wednesday), I tried to make sure I was breathing right and make sure I was thinking about the thing I was about to do, which is attack the drill in front of me.”