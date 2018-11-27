CUSportsNation.com

When Colorado made the announcement nine days ago that head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired, Titus Toler's phone blew up.

"I got a lot of phone calls ... Everyone wanted to know what was my take on things and what I planned to do," said Toler.

Toler is a safety prospect from St. John Bosco in Southern California who has been committed to the Buffaloes since July. Coaching changes can be tough for recruits as they have big decisions to make in a short amount of time.