Colorado tight ends coach Tim Brewster is getting a small group of walk-ons into physical and mental shape before Sept. 2 as the scholarship players deal with injuries at this point in camp.

Louis Passarello, who played with the first-team in spring, suffered a knee injury and is, “gonna be out for awhile,” Brewster detailed Thursday. However, another player who is making his way off back from a lisfranc injury is Caleb Fauria. With the elongated healing process with such an injury, Brewster doesn’t want to throw Fauria in the fire quite yet and continues to be patient with his recovery process.

However, after being in and out of the game during his three seasons at CU, Fauria is, “very, very close,” to suiting up for the Buffs again.

“We want to keep pushing forward with him towards hopefully being ready for September the 2nd down in Fort Worth,” Brewster said.

For now, Brewster is looking to Michael Harrison and Eli Yelverton to come along in their games, and so far, so good.

“Coach Brewster has done a really good job of just bringing everyone along,” Harrison said on Aug. 11.