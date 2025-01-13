Deion Sanders responds to Cowboys rumors: ‘I love Boulder’

Deion Sanders runs out with the Buffs before the Alamo Bowl vs. BYU (Photo by Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Deion Sanders is always the kind of name that will garner attention from other spots with potential job offers. Sanders has earned that following a 9-4 season with the Buffs in 2024, and the rumors are flying from all directions as the offseason heats up. Last week, Sanders’ name was popping up around the Las Vegas Raiders opening, but it was later reported that the Raiders have “no interest” in pursuing the Colorado head coach for their opening. Now, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly come calling. Just hours after Jerry Jones announced that the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy are going their separate ways, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jones and Sanders had spoken about the opening and that discussions would continue in the coming days. Monday night, Sanders delivered a comment surrounding the rumors and reaffirmed his love for Boulder, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys expires Tuesday night, and the two sides have been unable to come to terms on an extension. Now, the Cowboys have started their search for their next head coach, and Sanders is seemingly high up on that list. While Sanders’ comments are reassuring for Colorado fans, it is hardly a denial of his interest in the job. Of course, the possibility of a contract extension for Sanders at CU has been a hot topic this offseason. As it stands, Sanders has three years left on his current deal that is paying him an average of just under $6 million per year, but he has far outperformed that AAV so far. On the other side of things, the Cowboys present an attractive, big market destination for Sanders if he does want to make the NFL leap. He played for the Cowboys for five seasons and has spoken about his love for Jerry Jones on multiple occasions, including in Monday’s comments. The big hangup with the possible Cowboys move is obvious. Sanders said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America that he would only leave for the NFL if he had a chance to coach his sons, putting emphasis on the fact that it would have to be both Shedeur and Shilo.