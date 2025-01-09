PODCAST: New CU transfers, looking back on 2024 and latest hoops action

Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are getting to work this offseason by picking up multiple players through the transfer portal as the Buffs look to replenish the roster for 2025.

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards catch up on the latest transfer portal additions for CU, reflect on the Buffs' progress in 2024, what we want to see in 2025 and more. Colorado's men's and women's basketball teams are also powering through conference play. Troy and Nikki discuss all of the recent games as Big 12 play gets going.

Check out this episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast:

