Colorado drops 0-4 in Big 12 play after 8-point loss to WVU

West Virginia committed 17 fouls in the second half while the Buffs were in the bonus and the double bonus in the final 11 minutes. The Buffs' frequent trips to the line allowed CU shooting 24 of 28 from the line. From the field however, CU shot 8 of 23 from the field and made just one 3-pointer in the second half.

Big 12 play was expected to provide Colorado with an array of challenges, and so far, the Buffs (9-6, 0-4 Big 12) are winless against conference opponents. A common theme throughout the Buffs' losing streak has been CU’s excess turnovers, and the giveaways left Colorado in an 11-point deficit against the Mountaineers. The Buffs currently possess the worst turnover average in the Big 12, averaging 15 turnovers per game. However, Colorado cleaned up its offensive possession and played much more aggressively which allowed the Buffs to make it a close battle in the final 5 minutes.

Colorado picked up its fourth straight loss in the Big 12 to No. 21 West Virginia after coming up short, 78-70, in Boulder Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (12-3, 3-1) lost two of their starters in the second half as Sencire Harris and Eduardo Andre fouled out. Head coach Darian DeVires rotated eight players, including Harris and Andre, giving him with just six available guys to close out the game. DeVires and his unit were still able to hold off the Buffs with an 8-0 run in the final minute after the Buffs were trailing by just one possession.

Julian Hammond, who had a dominant second-half performance with 17 points, made an important 3 after that 8-0 run to cut the lead to 76-68. Andre Jakmovski then followed up hitting 2 of 2 from the line to put the Buffs down 6. However, after a battle for an offensive possession, WVU had the final say to close out the game 78-70.

Hammond led the second half heroics on offense, but WVU’s Javon Small matched his points as both Hammond and Small traded buckets in the beginning of the second half. Small hit three consecutive 3-pointers while Hammond hit shots inside the arc. Hammond finished the game with 23 points — his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Behind Hammond, Assane Diop picked up 13 points. Besides those two Buffs, no one else was able to reach double figures.

In the first half, Colorado’s 11 turnovers led West Virginia to score 12 points off those takeaways, and the Buffs found themselves trailing 40-29 entering the second. Coming out of the half, CU shored up the ball management as the Buffs recorded just three turnovers in the second half.

The Buffs' energy made a drastic shift from the first to the second half with their ability to get to the line. However, the tables turned when CU needed it most as WVU made six free throws in that 8-0 run to establish game-sealing separation.

CU has one more home game before heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. MT.