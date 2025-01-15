Multiple Colorado coaches elevated to new roles

Tommie Robinson, Colorado's director of quality control working with special teams, is expected to be elevated as the Buffs’ assistant running backs coach, per a video published by Thee Pregame Show.

Gary "Flea" Harrell has been Colorado's running backs coach the last two years, but his status moving forward is unclear.

Robinson has 38 years of coaching experience, primarily at the collegiate level, as well as stints in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and the Arizona Cardinals (2010-2012). Robinson adds further NFL experience to the Buffs staff in addition to head coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and four other assistants that played in the NFL.

In between Robinson’s NFL experience, he worked at a variety of college programs serving as Oklahoma State’s running backs coach in 2001, Georgia Tech’s wide receiver and tight ends coach from 2002 to 2005. He then spent a year at Memphis as the Tigers running backs coach in 2006 and later coached Miami's running backs from 2007-2009.

Following his time with the Cardinals, Robinson returned to the collegiate level at USC as the passing game coordinator and running backs coach in 2013. Robinson later served as Texas’ running backs coach (2014-2015), then went back to USC as the run game coordinator and running backs coach (2016) and won a national championship with LSU in 2019. Before coming to Colorado, in his most recent role, he coached the Aggies' running backs.

Robinson spent three years at LSU through 2017 to 2019, and during that stint, he helped produce three highly productive rushers in Derrius Guice, Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who all delivered 1,000-plus yard seasons.

Robinson provides a wealth of experience in helping to guide a Colorado rushing attack that has struggled in head coach Deion Sanders’ two years with the program. In 2023 and 2024, the Buffs finished last in FBS in rushing yards per game, averaging only 65.2 rushing yards per game in 2024 and 68.9 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Colorado’s lack of commitment to the run has been very apparent these last two years, and perhaps with Robinson’s 30-plus years coaching the position, he can set a new standard for CU’s run game.