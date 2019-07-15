Three-star ATH Joe Perkins recommits to Colorado
In early April, Colorado became the first Power 5 school to issue an offer the way of now three-star rated ATH Joe Perkins. He visited campus in Boulder unofficially later that month and on May 5, became the Buffaloes' second commit for the Class of 2020 after Carson Lee.
However, the Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi) product had second thoughts, as he decommitted on June 24. But effective this evening, Perkins has reconsidered, announcing that he has recommitted to Colorado.
Perkins had seen his stock rise in the aftermath of his commitment, as he now holds 16 offers in total with notable ones coming from Army, Navy, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Louisville.
🙏🏽 @Coach_mtucker @mrafootball pic.twitter.com/6gppVlBJv7— Joe Perkins (@JoePerk2020) July 16, 2019
As a junior at Ridgeland Academy, Perkins played on both sides of the ball. As a wideout, he had 37 receptions for 620 yards and seven touchdowns.
On defense, the 6-foot-1, 190 pounder broke up 10 passes, had 158 tackles and recorded seven interceptions.
He is being recruited as a DB, and originally cited Mel Tucker's reputation as a developer of defensive backs as a big reason on why he wanted to play at Colorado.
With his recommitment, the Buffs are up to 14 commits for the Class of 2020.