In early April, Colorado became the first Power 5 school to issue an offer the way of now three-star rated ATH Joe Perkins. He visited campus in Boulder unofficially later that month and on May 5, became the Buffaloes' second commit for the Class of 2020 after Carson Lee.

However, the Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi) product had second thoughts, as he decommitted on June 24. But effective this evening, Perkins has reconsidered, announcing that he has recommitted to Colorado.

Perkins had seen his stock rise in the aftermath of his commitment, as he now holds 16 offers in total with notable ones coming from Army, Navy, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Louisville.