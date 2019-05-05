News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 18:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

INTERVIEW: Joe Perkins details his decision to commit to Colorado

Clywg4balx7buoa6zedm
CU Class of 2020 commit Joe Perkins (Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

Earlier this afternoon, Joe Perkins, a 3-star ATH and member of the Class of 2020, committed to the Colorado Buffaloes via a Twitter post. Perkins plays wide receiver and safety for Madison Ridgela...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}