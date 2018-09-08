CUSportsNation.com

The Buffaloes knocked off Nebraska in a game that will be remembered for a quite a while, as Colorado went into Memorial Stadium and upset Nebraska 33-28 in Scott Frost's debut. The game was full of drama and big plays. Here's the recap. MORE: Final Stats | Postgame Thread | Social Media Reaction

AP

Turnovers give Buffs a hot start

The rivalry renewed got off to an excellent start for the Buffs, as on the opening possession of the contest, CU linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble that CU recovered. The Buffs' offense picked up where it left off last week against CSU with the drive going 86 yards on eight plays, resulting in a three-yard touchdown pass from Steven Montez to Jay MacIntyre. On the ensuing possession, Nebraska coughed up the ball again, forced by Davion Taylor, and the Buffs took over at the Cornhuskers' 24-yard line. CU scored on four plays, as Laviska Shenault Jr. powered in a four yard rushing score on 4th and 3. Colorado led 14-0 very early in the contest. PROMO: 50% off first year of annual subscription

Nebraska scores 21 unanswered, Buffs' offense goes cold

After Shenault Jr.'s touchdown, things got rocky for the Buffs. The Colorado offense went three-and-out on four consecutive drives, and Nebraska got things rolling on the ground. Nebraska scored 21 points unanswered, giving them a 21-14 lead, but the Buffs got a two-minute drive together and a James Stefanou 40-yard field goal cut the deficit at 21-17 going into halftime. The first half statistically made the game look like a first half blowout. Nebraska outgained CU 329-139 yards in opening half, and the biggest disparity was in the rushing game. The Cornhuskers had 243 rushing yards compared to CU's nine.

Buffs start with momentum in second half, but Nebraska strikes back

Colorado got the ball to start the second, and Stefanou put his second field goal through the uprights to cut Nebraska's lead to 21-20. A couple of drives later, Nebraska answered with a six play, 80 yard drive to grab a 28-20 lead. That score would be the last for Nebraska as the Buffs' defense absolutely stepped up. During the next few possessions, Nebraska missed a field goal attempt, had a turnover on downs thanks to a huge stop by Landman, and then Landman had a huge interception on the following drive. Landman was simply incredible on the day with 13 tackles (8 solo), two tackles for loss, and the interception.

Shenault: 10 receptions, 177 yards, TD. Wow — CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) September 8, 2018

The epic fourth quarter

This game was an instant classic. Nebraska dominated the Buffs in total yardage on the game (565-395), but Colorado won in the turnover category (3-0), and that proved to be huge. Colorado took care of the football and that ultimately won them the game. The Buffs' game winning drive was messy. It had a penalty and sack, and the Buffs got bailed out by a personal foul call. But the Montez to Shenault 40-yard touchdown was a thing of absolutely beauty and it gave the Buffs a 33-28 lead. Montez played a gritty ball game completing 33-of-50 passes for for 351 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was sacked seven times but kept on battling. Shenault was also incredible, catching 10 passes on 14 targets for 177 yards and a score. He also had the key fourth down runs in the wildcat formation. "If Laviska got pressed, we said to go at him," Mike MacIntyre said postgame. "It was a great throw." With Adrian Martinez sidelined, walkon QB Andrew Bunch gave a valiant effort to try to lead the Cornhuskers down the field for a game winning touchdown but failed. And the Buffs won. "We just hung in there," MacIntyre said after the game with ESPN. "Our kicker is an awesome kicker but he missed a couple. We are a mentally tough football team; that's what I told them before the game. Nebraska had a disadvantage -- they didn't have a game before us, but we didn't have any film on them. No. 2 (Martiez) is a phenomenal is a heck of a player. I sure hope he's okay." Coach MacIntyre's son had a strong performance, catching eight passes for 45 yards and two scores. MacIntyre was in tears following the game. "I had a dream come true today," MacIntyre said. "I got to beat Nebraska, and I got to watch my son make some plays. Pretty special, pretty special." "It's a great win for our program and a special day."